Sign language returns to Emmerdale and Coronation Street

ITV team has devised way of signing safely

Signing has retuned to both Emmerdale and Coronation Street after ITV’s SignPost team devised a safe method of producing the service during lockdown.

Unfortunately, lockdown restrictions had meant a temporary pause to sign language being available to Emmerdale and Corrie fans.

The team were unable to use the SignPost studio due to social distancing rules.

But, the Gateshead based team have managed to come up with a new way of working that allows signing to be applied to episodes while adhering to social distancing.

This was then tested and has now been authorised.

Kenny Toal, Director of ITV SignPost, said: “Finding a way to restore signing to our Soaps for viewers in lockdown was a big priority for us and I’m immensely proud of the team who have been innovative, creative and determined in equal measure in order to pull

this off.”

The big annoucement has been made during Deaf Awareness Week. ITV also revealed that the SignPost team has pledged to provide signing for the Oak National Academy.

They will provide signing on video content for Maths and English lessons for Years 1-3 for the Government-backed online teaching resource to support school children during lockdown.

Kenny Toal said: “It’s vitally important that all young people are able to access learning at this difficult time.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer some support to the wonderful work being done by the Oak National Academy by providing signing for young children to help them continue their development during lockdown.”

Emmerdale and Coronation Street continue on ITV.