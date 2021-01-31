James is joining the EastEnders cast as unpredictable troublemaker, Zack.

EastEnders has announced today that former Silent Witness and Call The Midwife star James Farrar has joined the cast.

James will begin filming as new arrival Zack Hudson in February, with his first scenes arriving on screen in March.

Zack has been described as an unpredictable troublemaker who lives life in the fast lane.

But as well as ruffling some features when he arrives in Albert Square one thing fans should know is Zack is a lone wolf following a difficult childhood that has left him determined to never rely on anyone or become too attached.

EastEnders insiders are remaining tight-lipped about who Zack will meet when he arrives.

Could he already know someone on the Square? Or is there another reason for him rocking up in Walford?

TV fans will recognise actor and model James from his role as the terrifying East End gangster Lester Watts in Call The Midwife back in 2017.

In 2015 James appeared as Dean Fallon in Silent Witness, as well as appearing in many other TV roles including Hollyoaks and Doctors.

This isn’t the first time that James has been in EastEnders, either. He also appeared back in 2011 as a character called Brendan.

A new chapter

Speaking of his new role, James said: “I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders.

“As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long running show, with such iconic characters.

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “James is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast, playing the charming rogue Zack Hudson.

“We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him – trouble is always just round the corner…”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.