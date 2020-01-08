Silent Witness gets HUGE ratings as fans love Emilia Fox’s new brunette look

Viewers loved seeing Emilia Fox, David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr back on our screens

Silent Witness got monster ratings last night when the Emilia Fox hit returned for its 23rd series on BBC1.

According to Broadcast, a whopping 5.6 million fans tuned in to watch Emilia back as Dr Nikki Alexander, this time swapping her normal blonde locks for a new brunette look – something fans loved!

Doctor Who and Dracula may have had far more hype when they opened up on New Year’s Day, but neither got close to the audience who tuned in for Silent Witness.

Silent Witness maintains a hugely loyal audience and has now enjoyed over 200 episodes since it launched in 1996.

And with such big viewing figures it looks like the show is here to stay. Asked if she could see the show continuing for the foreseeable future, Liz Carr, who plays Clarissa Mullery, replied: “I hope so. It gets massive audiences. If you’re going to be brutal about what TV’s about these days, the key question is, ‘Does it get the audiences?’ And Silent Witness gets great audiences.

“For what it’s worth, I think the BBC would be ridiculous not to at least go to 25 series. We like landmarks, don’t we? Plus audiences don’t seem to be getting bored of it. Sometimes you can see a review going,’Oh, it’s the same old…’ But I think one of the things people love about it is the familiarity of it.

“It’s reassuring, it’s January, it’s cold, we’re going to hunker down with a hot drink and watch something scary and feel scared. So many people say to me, ‘Love it, love it when January arrives because I know Silent Witness is coming round’.”

Last night’s opening episode saw a private jet crash, with an ambassador being among the victims.

Silent Witness continues tonight on BBC1 at 9pm.