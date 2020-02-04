Silent Witness fans plead – ‘Don’t you dare kill off Jack!’

Monday’s episode of Silent Witness ended on a shocking note, and things didn’t look good for Dr Jack Hodgson.

Silent Witness is exploring a nerve agent storyline, and unfortunately fan favourite Jack Hodgson (David Caves) came into contact with the deadly substance.

The final moments of Monday’s episode saw Jack on the ground struggling to breathe, before being rushed to hospital.

He wasn’t the only one either, as DS Vail (Adelle Leonce) was the first to experience the side effects, with Jack getting caught up in the danger as he rushed over to help her.

Unfortunately, Vail died in the ambulance before she could be treated… could Jack be next?

BBC1 shared a recap of the awful moment to their Twitter account, teasing fans by writing, ‘Don’t do this to us, Jack… 😱’

Fans will have to wait until Wednesday (see our TV Guide for listings) to see the conclusion, but with Jack’s life on the line, many of them have taken to Twitter to pray that he’ll make a swift recovery.

One emotional fan wrote, “If Jack dies I’m taking a decades worth of compassionate leave from work my heart simply can’t take it #SilentWitness”

Another added, “Oh no poor Jack don’t die on us! 😱”

A third wrote, “Don’t you dare kill him off 😳😭absolutely gripping….”

Dr Jack Hodgson has been a key member of the Silent Witness cast since 2013, and so far David Caves hasn’t hinted that he’ll be leaving the show.

But that doesn’t mean a surprise exit isn’t on the cards, and fans are on the edge of their seats until Wednesday when they’ll find out Jack’s fate.

The BBC has teased the big Wednesday episode saying: “Jack is rushed to hospital after collapsing at the scene of a car crash. Following Thomas’s discovery that the soldier John Sealy may have been exposed to a nerve agent, is it possible someone is targeting the victim’s family?

“With Jack’s life in the balance, it’s down to Nikki, Thomas and Clarissa, to find the truth and save their friend.”

Sounds like the next episode is going to be very intense!

Silent Witness continues on Wednesday 5th February at 9pm on BBC1.