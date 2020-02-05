Silent Witness star Liz Carr sends fans HEARTFELT message as she quits

'Without your love for the character, I doubt I’d have made it through my first series!'

Silent Witness fans will be left heartbroken at the news that Liz Carr has quit the BBC1 hit as Clarissa Mullery.

Viewers suspected the worse earlier in the series when the forensic examiner told her colleagues, Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox), Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) that she was handing in her notice.

And Clarissa and Thomas – Richard Lintern is also leaving the BBC1 favourite – were both seen departing the hit drama in tonight’s explosive conclusion to the current series.

In better news for fans, the BBC announced Silent Witness will return for at least two more series: a 24th as well as the 25th Anniversary series.

So, why is Lizz Carr leaving Silent Witness as Clarissa Mullery?

Lizz Carr says: “After 8 years of getting to play the fabulous character Clarissa Mullery, I’ve decided it’s time to leave Silent Witness.

“To quote Clarissa, “I just know, deep down – that it’s time for me to move on, to focus less on the dead and more on the living. On Life.”

“Originally only employed for 4 episodes as Jack’s side kick, I am incredibly proud that I leave as a main character in one the BBC’s landmark dramas.

“Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor but I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await.”

She continued: “It has been a rollercoaster of a ride but I feel I’m leaving on an exhilarating high.

“I will very much miss the other Lyell regulars – Emilia, David and Richard along with my on-screen husband, Dan Weyman – I have loved working alongside them for the past 8 series and I leave knowing I have their love and support for my decision. My hugest thanks goes out to the audiences and fans who have followed me and Clarissa over the years.

“Without your love for the character, I doubt I’d have made it through my first series! I hope you’ll understand why we felt it was time to leave and that you’ll continue your support for Silent Witness whilst hopefully following me in all my future adventures.”

Richard Stokes, BBC Studios Executive Producer, thanked both Liz and Richard, who’s played Thomas since 2014.

Silent Witness is likely to be back in January 2021.