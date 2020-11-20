Silent Witness gets new cast member as filming continues

Silent Witness will be back soon for its 24th series

Silent Witness will see the arrival of Jason Wong as pathologist Adam Yuen in the upcoming new series.

Adam, described as a “confident, bright and keen pathologist”, will become a key part of the Lyell. He will join regulars Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves).

But it seems Adam doesn’t hit it off with either Nikki or Jack. The arrival of Adam is set to shake things up and he “immediately rubs” the others up the wrong way. Can Adam fit in with the team?

Jason Wong, 34, says: “I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege. I can’t wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series.”

Emilia Fox adds: “It’s fantastic to be back filming Series 24 of Silent Witness with five terrific new storylines, our wonderful crew, great new casts for each story and to be welcoming the very lovely and talented Jason Wong to the Lyell team, who is an absolute joy to work with!”

Earlier this year the 23rd series of Silent Witness came to a shock conclusion when regulars Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) and Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) both left the show.

Speaking about her departure at the time, Liz said: “After eight years of getting to play the fabulous character Clarissa Mullery, I’ve decided it’s time to leave Silent Witness. To quote Clarissa, ‘I just know, deep down – that it’s time for me to move on, to focus less on the dead and more on the living. On life.’

“Originally only employed for four episodes as Jack’s sidekick, I am incredibly proud that I leave as a main character in one of the BBC’s landmark dramas.

“Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor, but I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await.”

Silent Witness series 24 will be shown in 2021 (see our TV guide for for more shows to enjoy).