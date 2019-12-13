Silent Witness to kick off with plane crash as new series start date revealed

Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern, David Caves and Liz Carr all return

Silent Witness will start its new series this January in spectacular fashion as a private jet crashes in the opening episode.

The BBC has now confirmed that the Emilia Fox hit will return to our screens on Tuesday January 7th at 9pm for a new 10-part run.

And the BBC has teased that the first episode sees a plane crash into woodland outside London. Pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander (played by Emilia Fox) is called to the scene and discovers that among the dead passengers is the US Ambassador, Jonathan Kraft.

Nikki calls her partner Matt to break the news that his friend and former colleague didn’t survive. Matt wants answers badly…

Meanwhile, Thomas (Richard Lintern) is called to the apparent suicide of a businessman and discovers some unexpected connections to the plane crash, leading him to wonder if they’re dealing with a coordinated attack?

Silent Witness fans will be pleased to hear that the whole team are reunited for series 23.

Along with Emilia, Richard Lintern is back as Thomas Chamberlain, David Caves as Dr Jack Hodgson and Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery.

Amazingly given Nikki’s previous disastrous track record with men she clearly still has a boyfriend in episode one as Matt Garcia (played by Michael Landes) features.

It’s not yet been announced who the guest stars will be for the new series.

Earlier this year, Emilia revealed what fans ask her about the show. She said:“Lots of medical students want to talk to me about Silent Witness. They say: ‘We’re studying pathology and we want to get into forensic science’, and I just love that! OK, Nikki’s a character in a fictional series, but if it makes someone go: ‘I think I might explore that’, then that’s great.”

Silent Witness returns to BBC1 on Tuesday January 7th at 9pm.