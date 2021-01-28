Simply Raymond Blanc promises to teach us how to serve delicious, simple Michelin-star quality food at home...

Simply Raymond Blanc is the Michelin-starred chef’s first series for ITV, and he’s on a mission to show us that we can make delicious food at home with a few simple ingredients.

Here’s everything you need to know about Simply Raymond Blanc

Simply Raymond Blanc start date: when does it launch on ITV?

The 10-part series will begin on ITV at 11.40am on Saturday 30 January.

Simply Raymond Blanc format: what will happen in the series?

The series was filmed largely in the grounds and cookery school of Raymond’s two Michelin star restaurant, Le Manoir Aux Quat’ Saisons, in Oxfordshire. In each episode, Raymond will share recipes – often using fresh ingredients direct from his garden – which are simple to replicate at home, but also packed with flavour. Visiting guest chefs will also share some of their favourite recipes with Raymond.

“I really hope this will be a destination for all the food lovers and cooks at home,” says Raymond. “It is not a cheffy programme, it is really aimed at demystifying food and empowering the viewer. A great deal of the programme was filmed at Le Manoir, and many of the dishes come all from my organic garden, so I’m showing the simplicity and the magic of food.”

Guest chefs: who’s joining Raymond in the kitchen?

One of Raymond’s chef friends will stop by in each episode to share a simple and delicious recipe of their own, beginning with Best Home Cook judge Angela Hartnett in the first episode. She will be sharing her recipe for cep tagliatelle.

Later in the series, Raymond will be joined by Nathan Outlaw, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Paul Ainsworth, among others.

Simply Raymond Blanc recipes: what’s on the menu?

The first episode sees Raymond rustling up a meringue with blackcurrant coulis, and a heritage salad with fresh beetroot. In episode two, he’ll be offering up a taste of indulgence with his cheese fondue recipe.

“I love dishes which are convivial – this one has to be a post-pandemic dish!” chuckles Raymond. “You take a stick and dip your bread in that wonderful fondue of Comté cheese from my home. So I’m celebrating my home as much as I’m celebrating friendship, and the unifying power of the table on which food is put. It takes 15 minutes maximum, and no skill whatsoever!”

Later in the series, you can look forward to Maman Blanc’s recipe for steak with red wine jus, a slow-roasted harissa lamb shoulder with chickpeas, a special ‘assiette’ of salads, and much more.

What else do we know?