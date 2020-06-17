Sitcom 30 Rock to return for special seven years after finale

Tina Fey and co returning

Sitcom 30 Rock will be returning for a special episode seven years after ending.

The popular comedy show starring Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and Alec Baldwin gave fans seven seasons of laughs before ending back in 2013.

And now the team behind the show have announced that the Emmy-winner will be back on screens in the form of one-hour reunion special episode.

Set to hit NBC next month, the hour-long special will be filmed using social distancing measures and is described as “a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event”.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said Tina Fey and 30 Rock co-creator Robert Carlock in a joint statement.

“To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Tina Fey had previously teased that the team could be making a comeback, saying at the Broadway opening of Mean Girls, “Who knows?”

“Robert Carlock and I, we would never do a straight reboot, that would be too easy.

“I don’t know, we’d try to think of a way to do something,” she added, joking, “We could do a prequel like Muppet Babies, or set in a dystopian future where there’s a lot of robot sex.”

It’s not the only iconic sitcom to gift us with a special reunion as the team behind cult 90s classic Friends revealed that they would be bringing us a long-awaited reunion episode.

After a long 16 years of waiting, during which time fans have been desperate for another instalment of the memorable sitcom, the team finally revealed that they would be back with all six stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay).

However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic putting productions across the world on hold, the highly-anticipated reunion was delayed indefinitely.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait long!