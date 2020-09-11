Donald Fear becomes sixth person to win Millionaire jackpot… and his brother won £500,000!

No Fear for Donald as he claims Millionaire top prize. And the Fear family have now collected £1.5 million from the show!

Donald Fear has become the first person to win the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? jackpot in 14 years.

The history and politics teacher, who declared himself a fan of bands Pink Floyd and Genesis, whizzed through the questions.

“It’s like watching the internet in a pink shirt,” quipped host Jeremy Clarkson at one point.

In a twist, his brother, Davyth Fear, previously managed to win £500,000!

ITV had teased that the Millionaire top prize would finally be won during this series and rumours started flying earlier that today would be the day.

Tonight, viewers finally got to see someone claim the jackpot as Fear managed to answer all 15 questions.

The million pound Millionaire question Donald Fear answered was:

In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?

A: Calico Jack B: Blackbeard C: Bartholomew Roberts D: Captain Kidd

And David immediately knew the answer was Blackbeard.

Jeremy leapt out of his presenting chair and declared, “You’ve just won a million pounds – unbelievable, you’ve done it!”

It’s the first time Jeremy has got to dish out the show’s top prize. Previously speaking about it, he said: “Well, I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted that we’ve found someone who seems to know just about everything.”

He added: “I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best show has ever had in its 22-year-history.”

Donald Fear is the show’s first winner in 14 years and becomes the sixth person to win the jackpot. The first was Judith Keppel, who won it in 2000 back when Chris Tarrant presented the show.

Major Charles Ingram also “won” the show, but was later disqualified for cheating. His story was recently turned into the ITV drama Quiz, with Matthew Macfadyden playing Ingram.

Here’s the full list of the Millionaire million pound winners – now including Donald Fear

Judith Keppel (2000)

David Edwards (2001)

Robert Brydges (2001)

Pat Gibson (2004)

Ingram Wilcox (2006)

Donald Fear (2020)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is being shown on ITV (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).