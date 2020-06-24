The gritty crime drama is back for another round!

Gangs of London will return for a second series, following the huge success of its debut.

The exciting news was confirmed by Sky, who shared an update to their Twitter account.

They wrote, “It’s official, #GangsofLondon will return for a second series.”

Speaking about the upcoming series, Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content, said: “Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years.

“It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for Series two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, SISTER and Sky Studios.

He added, “Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022.”

Fans might have a long time to wait, with an expected air date of 2022, but we’re sure it’ll be worth it!

The first series saw record numbers for Sky Atlantic, drawing in 2.2 million viewers for its pilot episode.

Gangs of London was created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans, known for The Raid franchise.

The Raid is a particularly brutal action series, and fans were not disappointed when Gangs of London followed in its footsteps.

The gritty series starred legendary actors such as Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley, and Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole.

We will let you know as soon as we find out when it will be back!