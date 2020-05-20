Snowpiercer on Netflix – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

A new sci-fi mystery is heading to Netflix...

Snowpiercer, the big new Netflix series, is based on the 2013 film of the same name.

The film was directed by 2019 Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho.

It’s set seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

What is Snowpiercer about?

Surviving members of humanity fight for survival in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world.

Society now exists on a gigantic, constantly moving train named Snowpiercer.

But it’s far from happy aboard the train, as passengers find themselves at the centre of a class struggle.

The people at the front of the train are the wealthy elite who hoard most of the food and resources for themselves.

Further back in the train, the poverty levels increase and people are struggling to stay alive.

Snowpiercer is a whopping 1,001 carriages long, and everyone has to survive on it.

Who stars in the new series?

Labyrinth star Jennifer Connolly plays Melanie Cavill, the Voice of the Train.

She’s fascinated by the lower class passengers who live further back in the train.

Frances Ha star Mickey Sumner is Bess Till, a member of the train’s security team.

And Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs stars as Layton Wells, a prisoner at the tail end of the train.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Netflix shared a thrilling trailer for the new adaptation,

It sees The Voice of the Train telling passengers that “security is their highest priority” and that “order will be restored”.

It flicks between shots of the wealthy elite, to people at the tail of the train, giving viewers a taste of the classic system.

It looks like there’s plenty of drama in store for those aboard Snowpiercer, as a revolution begins.

Layton Wells rallies people by saying they’ll “march to the engine”.

The series follows a similar premise to the film, with new characters and storylines.

When is Snowpiercer available on Netflix?

Episodes one and two are released on Monday 25th July.

Episode three is released on Netflix on Monday 1st of June. The rest of the 10-part series will be released each Monday.