Please give us a soap to watch on Thursday nights!

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that production on Emmerdale, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks has been forced to halt in order to follow the country’s lockdown rules and comply with social distancing.

With filming paused until further notice, the TV channels have made the decision to spread out the showing of episodes that are already filmed, in order to keep storylines on screens for as long as possible.

EastEnders is usually on four evenings a week but has now been reduced to just two, with instalments airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm and 7.30pm.

Hollyoaks is just airing on Monday and Tuesdays, too – it normally is on five nights a week.

Meanwhile, ITV’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale are both on on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.

Of course, this means that one night during the week is soap-less and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers.

Many have been taking to social media to beg soap bosses to change scheduling, so that Thursday nights can provide a fictional fix.

‘Ugh, so on Monday they have #Corrie, #Emmerdale & #EastEnders but on a Thursday they have none. Why not spread them out @BBC @ITV? ,’ one asked.

‘Pls can we move one of the soaps JUST ONE to a Thursday so that all days are catered for #EastEnders #Corrie #Hollyoaks #emmerdale,’ pleaded another, while a third agreed, ‘Enders should be Tuesday and Thursday!‘

‘I’m still mad that they chose Monday and Tuesday instead of Tuesday and Thursday.. #eastenders,’ continued one more.

So come on soap bosses how about making sure there’s a soap on every weeknight for us to enjoy?