Soap fans are being forced to choose between Coronation Street and EastEnders as the two shows go head-to-head in tonight's scheduling...

Tonight’s Coronation Street marks a huge milestone as the legendary soap celebrates its 10,000th episode with a hour-long special.

However, soap fans are set to face a tough choice as the celebratory episode airs at 7.30 for an hour on ITV, while EastEnders will remain in its usual Friday night slot of 8pm on BBC One.

While tonight’s EastEnders will see Karen Taylor making a shocking confession to her daughter Bernadette, and Linda Carter making a horrific discovery as her drinking continues to spiral out of control, there is a huge dollop of nostalgia over in Coronation Street.

The extra special instalment of Coronation Street tonight will see Rita discover that her former husband Dennis Tanner has passed away, and she is given the task of going to Blackpool to scatter his ashes.

But Rita is left surprised when she realises Jenny has gathered her friends together so they can all take a coach trip to the seaside town with her, and before long half of Weatherfield are boarding the bus.

But as always with Coronation Street, the trip doesn’t quite go to plan and by the end of the episode someone will have decided that it is time for them to depart the cobbles.

Coronation Street stars Sally Dynevor, who plays the legendary Sally Metcalfe in the soap, and Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, appeared on Good Morning Britain bright and early today to reveal some secrets about tonight’s milestone episode…

“There is a bit of a surprise at the end which when I read the script I gasped. I was like, ‘Oh my god’,” revealed Sally.

“All the WhatsApp groups went mad,” added Antony, talking about when the rest of the cast discovered the twist set to air tonight. “There are lots of nods to the past tonight, while also looking to the future.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, while EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.