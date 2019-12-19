Soap fans in HYSTERICS over THIS hilarious storyline in tonight’s Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans can't get enough of Cain Dingle's Christmas tree...!

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Cain Dingle desperately trying to please son Kyle by getting into the festive spirit and buying a Christmas tree.

But in true Dingle style, Cain didn’t do things by halves…

At the start of the first of two episodes aired tonight, Cain was seen being grinch-like when Kyle asked why they didn’t have a Christmas tree in their house.

Cain was adamant that they weren’t having a tree, telling his son that they would have Christmas lights instead.

But Cain clearly had a change of heart because shortly afterwards he was seen driving into the village with a 15 foot Christmas tree strapped to the back of his breakdown recovery truck, and fans couldn’t help but see the funny side…

But the time the second episode was aired tonight, Cain had got the tree off the back of the lorry and was trying to cut it to size in the house… just as Charity arrived.

As Cain sawed the tree in half, apparently pretending the trunk was Nate’s neck, he finally opened up to Charity about how he really felt about his estranged son.

Charity tried to get Cain to see that he wouldn’t always feel like this towards Nate, but once Cain opened up about just how much Nate has hurt him, she started to see things from his point of view.

But while Cain was baring his soul, the tree was finally upright and ready to be decorated… there was still the small issue of the fact it was still touching the ceiling.

But what will Kyle make of Cain’s gesture? And more importantly, how on earth are they going to get a star on top of that tree?!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.