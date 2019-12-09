Soap fans in STITCHES after THIS hilarious line in tonight’s Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans are soon going to be queuing up to have Liam Cavanagh as their GP...

Tonight’s Emmerdale has got fans talking on social media after doctor Liam Cavanagh invited Lydia Hart to come and see him at the village doctor surgery.

While the fact that a local GP invited a patient to come and see him at the surgery isn’t at all odd, what fans thought was hilarious was the fact Lydia would be able to walk straight in and get an appointment, while most of us have to wait weeks to be seen by our GPs.

The funny blunder came when Sam and Lydia were shopping for groceries in David’s shop.

But while Sam was more interested in the half price biscuits that he’d found in the reduced section, Lydia used the moment that the bumped into doctor Liam to her advantage when she asked him about the test she was thinking about having…

“I’m glad I’ve seen you actually, I have been thinking about having the test to see if I have got Huntington’s…” she said.

And Liam was very helpful, giving Lydia all the information she needed about how the tests for the disease worked…

“You don’t have to make any decisions until your third counselling session. I have got some time today at the surgery if you would like to come in a chat about it…”

And fans thought his offer of ‘popping’ into the surgery was hilarious…

But while fans are now wishing their own GP surgery is more like the one in Emmerdale, there was plenty of other drama going on in tonight’s episode.

Not only was Kim Tate still at war with Graham Foster over his plan to find out whether he is Millie’s after or not, Al was also taking great pleasure in winding Graham up by telling him he has taken over his job as Kim’s right hand man at Home Farm.

But while Graham seemed totally unfazed about the fact he had been replaced, little did he know Al was lining himself up as another suspect in the murder whodunnit later this year when Graham is set to meet a grisly end. Is Al capable of murder?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.