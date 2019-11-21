Soap fans THRILLED as ICONIC couple are finally reunited in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans were over the moon when Charity and Vanity finally got back together last night...

It’s the Emmerdale break up that no one could cope with, but thankfully last night’s Emmerdale saw Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield finally got back together after spending the last few weeks apart.

‘Vanity’ fans will remember that Vanessa ended her relationship with Charity after the truth about her involvement in the casino scams with Mandy Dingle emerged.

Vanessa was horrified that Charity had been up to something so illegal behind her back, and confronted her about the scam, giving Charity the chance to come clean.

But when Charity continued to lie about the extent of what she got up to, Vanessa called time on their romance after she realised that she couldn’t trust her other half.

But while she not only left Charity broken hearted at the break up, Vanessa also left Vanity fans across the country bereft.

However, last night saw the pair finally reunite… and all it took was a bit of hoover dust!

After Sarah Sugden’s wild party that she had earlier in the week that left the house trashed and her being sick into a bucket, Charity was left with the grim job of cleaning up after the teenagers.

However, when Vanessa came round to check Sarah was okay, Charity confessed that she missed her and that she couldn’t live without her – especially because she couldn’t even work the hoover without her!

But while Vanessa made a hasty exit, Charity wasn’t going to give up on their romance without a fight. She later tracked Vanessa down in the cafe and put her heart on the line, telling Vanessa just how much she loves her.

But when Charity didn’t get the response she was hoping for, it seemed all was lost… until Vanessa later turned up at the house again, and this time she had clearly decided to give Charity another chance.

While Vanessa laid down some ground rules for their relationship, all Charity could focus on was the fact Vanessa had told her that she loved her, and fans were rejoicing too…

With things back on track, can Charity stay true to her promise to Vanessa and stay on the straight and narrow, and never keep secrets? Only time will tell but it could be tricky… she is a Dingle after all!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.