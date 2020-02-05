Bethany and Daniel have sent Coronation Street fans wild...

Coronation Street fans have been sent into a frenzy after Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt mentioned famous author Marian Keyes.

The mention of the Irish writer, famous for bestselling novels like Rachel’s Holiday, Sushi For Beginners, Last Chance Saloon and Anybody Out There, came after Bethany’s doomed evening at work in the Bistro where she publicly humiliated boss Ray and almost lost her job.

After being asked to treat Ray’s sleazy friends nicely, Bethany understandably took offence at being told how to behave around men, and decided to teach Ray a lesson.

As he schmoozed his potential business associates, Bethany took Ray’s demands to be sweet to his friends literally and served one of his important contacts a children’s ice cream for dessert… complete with a sparkler for good measure.

But while Bethany enjoyed humiliating Ray, he didn’t take too kindly to the gesture and after everyone else had left he threatened her to stop pulling stunts like that or she would be out of a job.

Bethany soon turned up at Daniel’s to vent her anger at what had happened, and he tried to distract her by asking if she had sent off her application for the writing course she wanted to join.

Bethany pointed out that it wasn’t easy to just quit your job and become the next Marian Keyes… and fans were thrilled that the amazing best-selling author got a name drop in Coronation Street…

But while Daniel and Bethany later went through her application, Bethany was still reluctant to send the email off, worried that she should be re-writing the whole thing before submitting it.

However, before she could delay things further, Daniel pressed send – and the decision to apply or not was taken out of Bethany’s hands.

With Bethany departing the cobbles soon, could this be how she eventually leaves?

