Excitement as THESE soap stars audition for new series of Dancing On Ice

Soap stars are getting their skates on...





The auditions for next year’s Dancing On Ice have begun, and it looks like it could be big year for soap fans as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks favourites are spotted at the ice rink.

According to sun.co.uk soap stars have been arriving at an ice rink to battle it out to take part in the new series in January.

Soapy skating stars

Emmerdale actors Alexander Lincoln and Joe-Warren Plant, better known to soap fans as Jamie Tate and Jacob Gallagher were spotted arriving in their tracksuits.

Sally Dyvenor who plays Coronation Street’s legendary Sally Metcalfe was also seen at the ice rink.

Former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles, who left her role as Bernice Blackstock last year was also seen.

There were also some familiar faces from Hollyoaks at the auditions.

Alex Fletcher, who plays Diane Hutchinson, and Carley Stenson, who played Steph Cunningham in the soap until 2011, arrived to fight for a place in the show.

The celebrities audition

Other famous faces spotted were Celebrity Gogglebox’s Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, Benidorm actor Jake Caruso, Real Housewives stars Dawn Ward and Tanya Bardsley, West End star Jodie Prenger.

Producers want to get the next group of celebrities together for the new show, but only 12 lucky stars will win a place.

According to the website, there have also been auditions in the South, with another group of celebrities seen at a rink in Slough, Berkshire.

Denise Van Outen, Wayne Bridge, Denise Lewis, Mark Foster and Love Island’s Luke Trotman were reportedly some of the stars spotted at the first wave of auditions.

Other reality TV stars also seen at the rink include TOWIE’s Billie Faiers and Made In Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley.