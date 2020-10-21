Songs and dances revealed for Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing

Who will be dancing to what?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 kicked off in style at the weekend as the celebrities were paired up with their professional dance partners.

And now it has been announced what dance each couple will be performing, and to what song.

The launch show on Saturday night saw each celebrity show off their dancing abilities on the Strictly dance floor for the first time as they took on the infamous group dance.

But since then each couple has been perfecting their first couple’s dance for the live show this weekend.

The first dance revealed

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that Caroline and Johannes will be dancing the American Smooth to Sheena Easton track 9-5.

Clara and Aljaz will be doing the Cha Cha to Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, while Jacqui and Anton will be Foxtrotting to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python.

Favourite to win, even before her first dance, is EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and she will be dancing the Samba with Gorka to Gloria Estefan’s song, Samba.

Nicola and Katya will make Strictly history by being the first same sex couple on the show, and they will be dancing the Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh will be dancing the Paso Doble with Giovanni to End Of Time by Beyonce, and Bill and Oti will be doing the Cha Cha to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba.

Popstar HRVY and his dance partner Janette are doing the Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande, and Jamie and Karen will be doing a Cha Cha to Think About Things by Daði Freyr.

Jason and Luba will be doing the American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations, and JJ and Amy will be Waltzing to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Finally Max and Diane will be showing off their footwork by dancing the Tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay.

It was reported by The Sun that The Wanted star Max has sustained an injury while working out at the gym, and has been spotted wearing a wrist support at training.

Let’s hope that clears up before the weekend!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night at 7.25 on BBC One.