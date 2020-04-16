Newsreader Sophie Raworth has become a well-known face on British television after working for the BBC for the last 25 years...

After working at the BBC for more than 25 years, Sophie Raworth has become one of television’s most well-known newsreaders.

As well as being the anchor for the BBC News at One for the last 11 years, Sophie is a keen runner and likes to take on sporting challenges that push herself to the limit.

Most fans of the newsreader will know that:

Sophie has also appeared on BBC breakfast, News at Six and News at 10

She has also fronted shows like Crimewatch and Watchdog

She was born in Surrey and grew up in Twickenham

But there is a lot more to Sophie Raworth than delivering the latest news each lunchtime. Here are several things you probably don’t know about her…

Sophie Raworth: little known facts about the broadcasting journalist…

1. She is a busy mum of three

Sophie married her husband, Richard Winter, after he proposed on holiday in Italy on her birthday, and the couple now have three children, two daughters called Ella and Georgia, and a son called Oliver.

Like any mum, Sophie sends her time juggling everything life throws at her, and has even joked in the past that she dreads losing her diary, as that contains everything from the children’s play dates to her business meetings.

2. She is a huge bookworm

When she’s not spending her spare time running, Sophie has admitted that she can usually be found with her nose in a book. She’s an avid reader and loves nothing more than finding a brilliant book that’s so enthralling that it’ll make her miss her stop on the tube.

Sophie even has her own website called www.redbyrawoth.com which she calls her ‘virtual bookshop’ and shares her thoughts on all the books she has enjoyed and would even love to write her own books about her running adventures.

Sophie has also been a judge for various book competitions and at one point had to read 56 books in 6 months!

3. She dreams of opening a bookshop

While she is currently busy reading the news on TV, Sophie has admitted that she would love to own a bookshop. On her website she has revealed: “In another life I might have owned a bookshop and spent hours a day reading novels. In this life I read the news at the BBC but still get through a lot of books on my commute to and from work.”

4. Her family used to grow pineapples

When Sophie appeared in series 13 of BBC genealogy documentary Who Do You Think You Are? she discovered that her 5x great-grandfather, Abraham Crowder, was head Gardner at Cusworth Hall in Doncaster and used to grow pineapples for sale. In the programme, Sophie confessed, “Every time I see a pineapple now, I just smile.”

5. She’s a running addict

After having her second child Sophie took on the challenge of doing the Great North Run and has never looked back. Since then she has run countless races, has completed all six World Marathon Majors and become an ultra runner.

She has even completed the gruelling Marathon Des Sables in which she ran 6 marathons in 5 days, whilst also carrying all her own food and kit across 150 miles of the Sahara desert. Wow.

6. She’s always wanted to be a journalist

Sophie has confessed that she has always wanted to be a journalist, but never planned to be on TV, and wanted to work behind the scenes instead. She told MailOnline: “It was only when I started news reporting that I was asked if I wanted to do some presenting.” And the rest, as they say, is history!

7. She had a surprising job as a student

As a student Sophie once spent the summer packing boxes with chocolate sardines in a warehouse near her parents’ house. But while that doesn’t sound like much fun, Sophie has confessed she does have a slight chocolate obsession and likes to keep Lindt Lindor milk chocolates in the freezer!

