Steve Carell is making his Netflix debut...

Space Force is a new comedy by The US Office’s Steve Carell and Greg Daniels.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

What is Space Force about?

It tells the story of a general in the American military, who is placed in charge of a brand new branch.

Steve Carell stars as Mark R. Naird, a four-star general working to get the US military’s newest agency ready for lift-off.

General Naird has been given a job no one’s had before, as well as a massive budget to work with.

On top of this, he’s also working out how to have soldiers based on the moon by 2024. So it’s not exactly an easy job!

He begrudgingly teams up with scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich) to get everything ready.

Unlike the General, Dr. Mallory is opposed to turning space into another battleground.

Each episode will see the Space Force team faced with some sort of challenge, with serious ramifications if they can’t find a solution.

Who stars in Space Force?

Steve Carell and John Malkovich are joined by an all-star cast who play important roles in Space Force.

Friends legend Lisa Kudrow stars as General Naird’s wife Maggie, who is supportive but dealing with a strained relationship thanks to her husband’s new job.

Booksmart’s Diana Silvers will play the couple’s daughter Erin, who is struggling to adapt to the family’s new life in Colorado.

Ben Schwartz, known for his role as Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation, plays a selfish media consultant in charge of Space Force’s PR.

Noah Emmerich is General Naird’s former boss and current rival, who is Chief of Staff of the US Air Force.

Other stars include Jane Lynch, Diedrich Bader, Patrick Warburton, Larry Joe Campbell, and Dan Bakkedahl.

They make up the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representing the branches of the US military.

Is it based on real events?

It’s inspired by the real launch of an official US military Space Force by President Donald Trump.

But unlike the series, the real life team primarily focuses on space interests such as satellites, and not preparing for intergalactic battles.

So whilst Space Force does exist in real life, there’s a lot of differences between the two.

Carell told The Graham Norton Show, “It’s almost like we had parallel development – it was so funny that certain aspects mirror each other – but there are differentiations for sure!”

When can we watch it?

Space Force lands on Netflix on 29th May, and the first season is 10 episodes in length.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the full trailer below.

Catch Space Force on Netflix on 29th May.