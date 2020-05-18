Springwatch on BBC2 – New presenters, locations, and everything you need to know

Springwatch returns this month...

Springwatch returns to our screens this month, with a new format and guest presenters.

Find out how the team managed to film in lockdown…

What should we expect from new Springwatch?

Springwatch will look a little different this series, as the presenters are unable to travel.

Instead viewers will get a glimpse of different areas across the country during lockdown.

The series will celebrate both the wildlife and the science stories that showcase the diversity of UK habitats and species.

It’ll see a number of pre-recorded films that were captured before the Government lockdown.

Who are the guest presenters?

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, ecologist Ellie Harrison and wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan join the series.

In addition, wildlife TV presenter and zoologist Megan McCubbin will join her stepfather Chris Packham and the rest of the team.

They’ll each be filming from their respective hometowns, where they’re self isolating.

Steve Backshall says, “Springwatch is a time for the whole nation to come together and plug into our wild world at its very best. It’s a chance to see the secret lives of our British animals and celebrate the grand and glorious natural canvas that makes our countryside so special.”

Ellie Harrison adds, “This has been a spring like no other, but how has it affected our wildlife and wild places? This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to find out.

“This spring, perhaps like any other, we are turning to nature to keep us well. I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the Springwatch team this year and really looking forwarding to sharing the wonders of our wildlife from my own patch in the Cotswolds.”

Gordon Buchanan says, “I am hugely excited to be part of Springwatch 2020 and will do all I can to bring a big slice of wild Scotland into people’s homes from the stunning Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.”

When can we watch it?

Springwatch will return to BBC2 for three weeks from Tuesday 26 May at 8pm.