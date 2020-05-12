From selling make up at Luton airport, to how she got her big break - there's lots to Stacey Dooley that you might not know...

Stacey Dooley has over ten years of documentary film making under her hat, having covered hard-hitting topics like sex trafficking, child labour, drug smuggling and female suicide bombers to name but a few.

Now, Stacey is returning to our screens for a second series of BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

But how much do you know about Stacey herself?

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

She won the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

She puts herself in potentially dangerous situations for work

She’s in a relationship with professional dancer Kevin Clifton

But what else do we know about Stacey? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Stacey Dooley: little known facts about the presenter, journalist and filmmaker…

1. Her name isn’t actually Stacey

Stacey might have become a household name after her hard-hitting documentaries and her time on Strictly Come Dancing, but Stacey is actually only her professional name. The was born Anastacia Jaclyn Dooley on 9th March, 1987.

2. She was working at Luton airport when she got her big break

After leaving school at 15, Stacey’s first major TV role was working as a contributor on the BBC Three documentary Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts, which investigated the working conditions of Indian sweatshops. It was after appearing on that TV show that she was invited on Newsnight, which lead to her getting her own series. She told the BBC: “I was working at Luton airport at the time, doing promotions for make up and perfume.” However, it was then Stacey got the call to say two 60-minute shows focusing on child labour had been commissioned.

3. She doesn’t think she is brave

Despite the fact she often finds herself in dangerous situations for work, she told the BBC that she isn’t as brave as people think she is… “I do get scared, I’m a massive wimp!” She admitted after recalling a time when she was interviewing girls from the Yazidi community with ISIS just a few miles away. “I was so scared, I can’t tell you. You’re certain that something is about to kick off and there’s the potential that you could get shot.”

4. Female news correspondents are her idols

After admitting that she fell into life as a journalist, Stacey has revealed that she looks up to other female news correspondents. She told the BBC: “I love Orla Guerin – she’s my queen… when I watch her on the news I just can’t believe how brave she is. She just doesn’t seem to have any fear. She’s the one I look up to and think, oh man, you’re awesome.”

5. She’s got an MBE

Given the dangerous situations she puts herself in to make sure her hard-hitting documentaries reveal the real nitty gritty that viewers are looking for, it’s no surprise that Stacey was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2018 Birthday Honours for her contribution to broadcasting.

6. She’s written a bestseller

Stacey’s book, On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back, came out in 2018 and quickly became a Sunday Times bestseller. The book explores what it is to be women in the world today, drawing on Stacey’s own encounters with incredible women who have been in extraordinary circumstances – from sex workers to victims of domestic violence.

7. Stacey wasn’t originally meant to be paired with Kevin on Strictly

It has recently been revealed that the real reason Kevin and Stacey were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing was because they were both very vocal about their preference of partner. The pair went on to win the series together and last year revealed they were in a relationship together. Stacey told Hellomagazine.com: “I imagine at some point Kevin was meant to have Lauren Steadman or Katie Piper, and they were going to put me with AJ Pritchard. But I pushed for Kevin, and if I hadn’t been so vocal I wouldn’t have got him. I really wanted him, he’s so nurturing and patient.”

Stacey Dooley’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the journalist….

How old is she?

Stacey Dooley’s age is 33. She was born on 9th March 1987.

Is she in a relationship?

Stacey Dooley’s in a relationship with professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

Does she have kids?

Stacey Dooley doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Stacey Dooley was born in Luton, Bedfordshire.

How tall is she?

Stacey Dooley is 5ft 1.

Twitter: @StaceyDooley

Instagram: @sjdooley

