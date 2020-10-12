Stacey Slater rocked by HUGE shock twist in tonight’s EastEnders

EastEnders this evening is a tough one for Stacey

EastEnders tonight sees Stacey Slater in for the shock of her life when Martin Fowler and Ruby Allen return to Walford with big news.

EastEnders fans will already know that Stacey’s nose has been well and truly put out of joint now that her ex husband and former best friend are now an item.

When Stacey left Walford last year the pair became close, eventually finding love in lockdown.

However, Stacey is now back on the Square, and seeing Martin and Ruby together isn’t easy for her.

But while Stacey tries to pretend that the whole thing doesn’t bother her, she is soon set to find the situation even more awkward after a surprise twist airs in tonight’s EastEnders.

Shock news

Jean and Kat are shocked to see a photo of Ruby and Martin on social media accompanied with a huge announcement.

The pair debate whether to tell Stacey what they have found and decide to keep her in the dark.

Martin and Ruby are currently away on holiday, but they’re back in Walford tonight, and they have got news.

Ruby and Martin have an announcement

Jean and Kat desperately try and keep the news they unearthed on social media from Stacey, but soon she finds out the truth for herself.

When Stacey approaches Martin once he’s back in the Square, she is left mortified when he drops a huge bombshell about his relationship with Ruby.

But what happened between Martin and Ruby while they were away?

And what could Martin have to tell his ex that leaves her so rattled?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.