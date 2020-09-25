THIS Stacey Slater mystery in tonight’s EastEnders has left fans baffled

EastEnders fans are all asking the same question after tonight's episode of EastEnders...

Tonight’s EastEnders saw Stacey Slater struggling to settle back into life in Walford after returning home.

Not only has she now got to get her head around the fact her ex husband, Martin Fowler, is now shacked up with her best friend, Ruby, but she is also finding it hard to reconnect with her mum, Jean Slater.

But while Stacey might be starting to wonder why she came back to Albert Square, viewers are loving having the character back on their screens.

The big mystery…

However, tonight’s episode of EastEnders left fans baffled after Stacey was seen wandering around the Square with no shoes on.

Stacey had just had a heart-to-heart with Martin in the takeaway shop, with both of them trying to make sense of where their relationship goes from here.

But after they both said things that they probably regret, it seems Martin was certain that he had made the right choice in focusing on his future with Ruby.

However, as Martin and Ruby kissed and made up, Stacey was seen in the Square without her boots on.

Where are Stacey’s shoes?

Instead she was holding some fancy looking boots in her hands as she walked through the market.

But while some fans were worried that her chat with Martin had affected Stacey more than they realised, could there be a far simpler reason for her barefoot walk in the Square?

Viewers took to social media to share their confusion at the scene…

EastEnders fans know that Stacey has been stealing money from Ruby’s account by posing as her.

She returned to Walford dressed to the nines thanks to Ruby’s cash, and Kat even made a comment about her £400 shoes this week.

Could it just be that Stacey’s expensive shoes are giving her sore feet?

Or was the news about just how much Martin had sacrificed for her finally hit home?

With Martin heading back to Ruby’s arms and the novelty of designer clothes wearing thin for Stacey, will she stick around in Walford or cut her losses and run?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.