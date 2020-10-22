Staged Season 2 is expected to have some cracking guest starrs

Staged season 2 will once again see David Tennant and Michael Sheen play exaggerated versions of themselves.

The first series, which started on BBC1 in May, followed the two actors as they chatted, argued and rehearsed for a London play via Zoom.

Staged season 2 – what’s the plot?

David and Michael will be trying to get used to the new normal at home while also attempting to deal with the world of “virtual Hollywood”.

They will also be trying to nurse each other’s fragile egos, while driving their families increasingly up the wall!

Michael Sheen says: “It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.”

Staged season 2 release date

The BBC has yet to announce a start date for season two.

Who’s in series two?

As well as David and Michael, Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton all return alongside Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans.

Joining the cast is Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz, playing the assistant to Michael and David’s American agent.

Georgia Tennant: “The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!”

Who will guest star?

Well, the Beeb has teased there will be lots of “unexpected guests” but sadly no names have been officially confirmed yet. Series one had some big name cameos from the likes of Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson!

Is there a trailer yet?

No, we will update this story when there is one!

Staged series two will be screen on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).