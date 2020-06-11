Did you spot it?

Staged aired on Wednesday, which saw Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen teaming up again.

It looked a lot different this time though, as the pair had filmed from lockdown in their respective homes.

In Staged, David and Michael play themselves, who are trying to rehearse a play whilst dealing with the everyday challenges of lockdown.

Since viewers got a glimpse into their homes, some eagle-eyed fans spotted something very familiar in David’s garden.

He played the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who between 2005 – 2010, and decided to pay homage to the character at home.

David has a TARDIS in his garden, the iconic police box that the Doctor uses to travel through time and space!

Unsurprisingly fans were delighted by this, and couldn’t help but point it out on Twitter.

One wrote, “David Tennant HAS A TARDIS IN HIS GARDEN #Staged”

Another added, “The TARDIS in the background awwww 😭 #Staged”

A third wrote, “Got very excited when I saw a tardis in David Tennant’s garden #staged”

And a fourth added, “David Tennant has a TARDIS in his backyard. This makes me absurdly happy.”

The TARDIS was only on screen for a few moments as David took a call outside, but it didn’t go unnoticed!

Staged was well received by fans, with many enjoying the dynamic between David and Michael.

The duo star together in the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel, playing an angel and demon.

In it, they team up to form a very unlikely duo to stop the approaching Armageddon. No pressure then!

Staged continues on BBC1 on Wednesday 17th June. It’s also available via BBC iPlayer.