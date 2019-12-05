STALKER HORROR in today’s Neighbours spells danger for THIS Ramsay Street favourite

Elly Conway can't shake the feeling she is being followed in today's Neighbours...

There’s a sinister twist heading for today’s Neighbours as it is revealed that Elly Conway is being followed by a mysterious figure. But who is targeting her, and why?

With her baby due any time now, Elly is focusing on getting everything ready for her new arrival, while also trying to take things easy before life gets majorly chaotic.

But when she takes some time out today to grab a smoothie from Harold’s, Elly is left spooked when she gets the feeling she is being followed while she walks through the Lassiters complex.

As Elly looks around to see who could be watching her, viewers see a mysterious figure standing in the background, observing her from afar. But why would anyone want to stalk the mum-to-be?

As Elly’s day gets more complicated when Finn’s apparent obsessiveness over her continues, the pair head out for ice cream after she gets a pregnancy craving.

But while they’re walking home, Elly is surprised when Finn quizzes her about their relationship back in Sydney, and soon the pair share an awkward moment as they both reminisce about old times.

Elly cuts the moment short – probably because talking to your sister’s boyfriend about when you both used to date is a tad awkward – and makes a hasty exit.

But as she leaves, Finn spots someone watching Elly and when he confronts them he’s shocked to find it’s schoolboy Dean Mahoney.

Neighbours fans will remember that Dean blackmailed Elly back in May after he discovered her baby wasn’t Mark Brennans… leading Elly into a whole world of trouble.

But why Dean back after all this time? And what does he want with Elly this time?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5