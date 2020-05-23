Geoff's nasty streak is about to rear its ugly head once again...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Geoff Metcalfe up to his old tricks again when he starts watching his CCTV camera again.

Coronation Street fans will know that Geoff is currently in hospital recovering from wife Yasmeen’s attack on him.

After months of gruelling abuse, Yasmeen finally saw red and lashed out at her husband in self defence, leaving him fighting for his life after she stabbed him in the neck with a broken wine bottle.

But of course, Geoff has played the role of the victim to perfection, leaving most people feeling sorry for him.

Meanwhile, poor Yasmeen has been thrown in prison for her attack on Geoff, and with no hope of getting bail, it doesn’t seem like she will be going home any time soon.

But one person who hasn’t given up on proving Yasmeen’s innocence is her granddaughter, Alya.

Alya visits Yasmeen in prison next week and assures her that she knows Geoff has been abusing her. However, Yasmeen remains a closed book about the way Geoff has been treating her, leaving Alya frustrated.

But while Yasmeen is losing hope in jail, Geoff is on the mend and next week sees his son, Tim, bringing him home from the hospital.

But when Geoff gets back to the Street, he is left shocked when his key doesn’t work in the front door and it quickly dawns on him that Alya has changed the locks while he has been away.

Tim is furious on behalf of his dad, but Geoff hides his hatred for Alya and quietly seethes about what has happened.

But of course, evil Geoff has got a plan up his sleeve, and while no one is looking he checks the CCTV footage on his phone from the secret hidden camera he set up at home to spy on Yasmeen.

But how long will it take for Alya to realise that creepy Geoff is spying on her?

And why has no one found the hidden camera yet?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.