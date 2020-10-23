Stath Lets Flats to return for third series with star Jamie Demetriou

Stath has a lot on his plate in series three

Stath Lets Flats, starring and written by Jamie Demetriou, will return for a third series on C4.

The Bafta award winning comedy will pick up where series two left off with Stath (Jamie Demetriou) facing a string of problems.

The hopelessly incompetent letting agent must not only rescue his family business, Michael & Eagle, and his relationship with Katia; he must also prepare for the fact that he’s excepting his first child by Carole.

He’s not the only one having troubles in the new six-part series. His sister, Sophie, and his best mate, Al, are dealing from the fallout of declaring their feelings for each other.

Among the key cast returning is Not Going Out’s Katy Wix as Carole and Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Dean.

Jamie Demetriou said: “This is lovely. I love Channel 4. Thanks so much for having us back for a series 3. Sorry the title is still hard to say. Love Jamie Demetriou from Stalph Les Flav”.

Stath added: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news. I never seen something on Channel For (4) in my life, but someone told me they done a programme about people being embarrassed about their body. Which is a shame. I’m proud of my body, even though my eyebrow is a bit too wide and I’m panickin’ it’s joinin’ to my head hair.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at C4 said: “Stath’s irrepressible and bewildering approach to life, love and business is just what the nation needs right now. We’re so proud of Jamie and the team’s multiple award-success and delighted that we can celebrate this roster of incredible domestic talent by backing another series”.

It’s not yet been revealed when Stath Lets Flats will be on C4 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).