It’s A Sin: New trailer for Stephen Fry drama penned by Russell T Davies

Get the first glimpse of It’s A Sin...

It’s A Sin, featuring Stephen Fry, is the latest drama from former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, and C4 has unveiled the first trailer ahead of its 2021 release.

This powerful, gay drama is set to explore the lives of a group of friends trying to make their way in London, while a rising tide of homophobia and the AIDs crisis sweeps the city.

The minute-long trailer for It’s A Sin aired last night (17th December) for the first time. Set at the start to the Duran Duran song The Wild Boys, it’s full of action. We jump between scenes of partying, romance and police clashes, as well as dramatic family confrontations and AIDs marches too.

Most of the footage from the It’s A Sin trailer centres on Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander as his character Ritchie Tozer. Alexander has previously said “it’s a privilege to be helping to tell this story and I’m so excited” when asked about his involvement in the show.

Also seen are the two other male leads Roscoe, played by newcomer Omari Douglas, and Colin, portrayed by Callum Scott-Howells. We get our fair share of glimpses into their lives here, too.

We also get very brief glimpses of some other famous faces in action, including Stephen Fry and American star Neil Patrick Harris. We know less about their roles than the three leads, but if the trailer is anything to go by, they’ll be embroiled in some sort of drama somehow.

Russell T Davies has previously explained why he has wanted to create a series like It’s A Sin for so long. He’s hinted at the AIDs crisis in his other works like Queer As Folk, but he wants this series to function as a sort of tribute. He said “it’s an honour to write this for the ones we lost, and the ones who survived.”

The show was initially unveiled as the five-part series “Boys”, although this working title was later changed to It’s A Sin ahead of its release early next year.

It’s A Sin, starring Stephen Fry, will air on C4 and HBO Max in the US in 2021 (see our TV Guide for full listings).