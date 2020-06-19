Stranger Things writers reveal season four is ‘done’

Fans are desperate to see it!

The writers of Netflix smash hit Stranger Things have confirmed that the scripts for the fourth season are complete.

The sci-fi show that left die hard fans desperate for more when the third series was released (and binged by millions) last year.

And now fans of the 80s inspired horror are one step closer to delving back into the Stranger Things world for a fourth time.

The Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers shared a photo of a stack of papers this week, confirming that the storyline for the upcoming release is finally done and dusted.

“Stranger Things 4: the complete season. #ST4,” a message beside the photo read, sending the internet into a frenzy.

“OH MY GOD!!!!,” one fan penned.

A second was keen to have a closer look, cheekily replying, “Don’t be shy post a few pages.”

“WAIT THERES 9 SCRIPTS 9 EPISODES OMG,’ added another, wondering if the fourth season could be set to feature an extra episode than the previous three, which only offer eight episodes per season.

This comes after Stranger Things star David Harbour admitted the show’s next series does have a release date but with filming incomplete, the coronavirus pandemic means it’s been pushed way back.

The Jim Hopper actor explained that a release date was pencilled in for “early next year” but in light of the world’s health crisis, it’s “likely to be pushed back”.

Meanwhile, Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery recently revealed that the next instalment of Stranger Things will have a way spookier vibe than the already-scary previous seasons.

“I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” he told Total Films.