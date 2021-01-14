Strictly winner Bill Bailey lands exciting new presenting role

This will be Bill's first live presenting job!

Bill Bailey has announced that he will be making his TV presenting debut this week, which will be the first time he’s ever presented a live programme before.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner will be covering for Steph McGovern on her Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch. Steph is currently self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines.

Bill’s presenting debut was shared via the Steph’s Packed Lunch Twitter account, where they wrote, “Strap yourselves in, guys. Hosting tomorrow’s #PackedLunchC4 is the one and only Bill Bailey! Bez from the Happy Mondays will be one of his guests. A marriage made in heaven? Find out Friday 12:30pm C4!”

Speaking about his new job, Bill said, “I am delighted to be making my live TV debut with this show. It’ll be a little nerve-wracking, go by in a bit of a whirl, but a lot of fun… a bit like dancing, I imagine.”

It sounds like his show will be an exciting one, as Bill will be speaking to former Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard, and AJ’s brother, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard about their upcoming tour. He will also be speaking with Happy Mondays musician Bez about his new online workout videos that are getting people through lockdown.

In addition to this, Bill will also be introducing his How to Be Happy Guide. The comedian and actor has already published a book called Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, which he wrote and illustrated in lockdown.

Other guests will include John Whaite in the kitchen, as well as Russell Kane, Miquita Oliver and Alan Johnson.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12:30pm on C4 (see our TV Guide for full listings).