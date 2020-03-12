Strictly Come Dancing announces 2020 professional dancer line-up

Exciting news!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series.

The iconic dance competition will make a return to our screens this autumn, with a re-jigged batch of pros teaching a bunch of celebs how to move.

Announcing the line-up, Kate Phillips, controller of BBC Entertainment, said, “We are very proud of Strictly Come Dancing and our professional dancers.

“They are undoubtedly in a class of their own and they’ll be back in force this autumn to put our class of 2020 through their paces, providing another series of unmissable TV!”

The pro line-up will of course feature loads of classic Strictly stars, with the likes of AJ Pritchard, Oti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Karen Hauer making a come back.

This year’s series will also see the return of Gorka Marquez.

Meanwhile, some fans will be sad to see that Strictly classic Kevin Clifton will be missing from the bunch.

The pro dancer confirmed last week that he won’t be returning to the Strictly dance floor, having been a cast member for seven years.

Taking to social media, he told his disappointed fans, “To the entire Strictly family, the past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.



“I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for. Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world.”

The full list of Strictly Come Dancing professionals…