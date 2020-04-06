Is the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing still going ahead?

There's still hope for Strictly Come Dancing fans!

With the coronavirus crisis sending shockwaves through the production side of the nation’s favourite TV shows, there has been worry among Strictly Come Dancing fans that the 2020 series of the smash hit dancing contest may not go ahead.

But the programme’s bosses have issued some hopeful words on the topic, assuring viewers that everything is being done to try and get the series to our tellies later this year.

The BBC’s Controller of Programming, Dan McGolpin, has explained that his team is “doing everything it can” to bring the programme to us, in light of the current health crisis meaning face to face contact is off the cards.

“It wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t have Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn, would it? So of course the BBC is doing everything it can, and I know that everyone involved in that production team would absolutely love that to happen this Autumn,” Dan explained.

“So we’ve really just got to keep watching the government advice, thinking about what’s possible. And if there’s any way of bringing Strictly back this autumn, then we absolutely will. That’s very much our intentions, so fingers crossed.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas followed suit and offered a similarly positive message during an interview on ITV’s This Morning earlier today.

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from her home via video link, she insisted that everything is being done to help Strictly on its way.

“I spoke to Sarah, the executive producer, throughout the week, and of course you definitely don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I know they will definitely do everything in their power, if it’s conceivably possible, they will get that show on the air by September.

“So, it’s fingers crossed, let’s see how we go day to day. But I know they understand it’s an important show for the nation, and I think people will ready for that come the winter months.”

Fingers crossed, indeed!

Stressing the importance of the public following the government’s lockdown rules, Shirley continued, “If everyone self-isolates and we all do what we’re supposed to do then there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be up and running by the end of the year.”