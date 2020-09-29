Strictly Come Dancing boss reveals THIS is when the 2020 series starts?

Strictly Come Dancing will soon be back on our screens with a new-look set for 2020...

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most hotly anticipated TV shows of the year, and it seems the wait for the 2020 series is almost over.

In previous years Strictly Come Dancing would have started weeks ago, but the pandmeic has meant things in the TV world have changed.

As well as Strictly Come Dancing being delayed while BBC bosses make sure social distancing measures are put in place, there will also be a shorter run this series and no studio audience.

However, it won’t be long now until Strictly is back on our screens.

When will the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing start?

It is believed that the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is going to be on Saturday 17th October.

Speaking about the fact there won’t be a Halloween special this year, Executive Producer Sarah James said: “We have done a Halloween group number, but Halloween Week would fall on the second week this year and we thought it would be a bit too soon for a themed week.”

So is seems we can expect a group dance with a Halloween theme on Saturday 31st, and it has been reported that Saturday 24th October could be the first of the live shows.

That leaves Saturday 17th October to potentially be the launch show, although this is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

But the shorter running time is only one of the changes that have been made in order to bring Strictly Come Dancing to our screens this year.

How will the Strictly studio look this year?

The set has also had a social distancing-friendly make over, and the BBC has released new images to show fans what to expect.

Instead of sitting side by side at the same desk like before, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will now sit at individual podiums.

Fourth judge, Bruno Tonioli, will be joining the show via video link up after finding himself stuck in LA thanks to travel restrictions.

There will also be a change to where the celebrities and their partners congregate after they have danced.

Celebrity contestants Maisie Smith, Caroline Quentin, Max George, Jason Bell, Nicola Adams, Ranvir Singh, Clara Amfo, Bill Bailey, JJ Chalmers, Jamie Laing, HRVY and Jacqui Smith will all chat about their dance in a different location this year.

Instead of all cramming in together to talk to presenter Claudia Winkleman, they will now be sat at their own tables on the lower level where they can chat about their performances one couple at a time.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to Saturday nights on BBC1 soon.