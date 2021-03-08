Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is heading to BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 may seem a while off, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the dancing hit – before we know it, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back on our screens with a brand new celebrity line up, all ready to show off their fancy footwork on the dance floor.

We wonder who’ll we will be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list?!

But before the sequins and fake tans return, here is everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2021 so far…

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up

While it might feel like the new series of Strictly is a little way off, you can be rest assured that the production team are working away in the background, putting together another star-studded line up.

As fans already know, the Strictly rumour mill never stops, and there have already been some big names mentioned in connection with the 2021 series.

So far the likes of former footballer Rio Ferdinand, Busted star Matt Willis, actress Lucy Fallon, Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard, reality TV star Dan Osborne and TV presenter Angelica Bell have been mentioned.

There has also been hints that Jackie Weaver, the meeting clerk from the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, could take part after being shot to fame when a zoom meeting for the Handforth Parish Council went viral. Jackie met Anton Du Beke on Steph’s Packed Lunch recently, with Anton telling her: “You could come and do Strictly Come Dancing. I think we’d make a fabulous team!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 release date

Strictly traditionally starts in September however, due to the pandemic, the 2020 series started a month later than usual with the launch show airing on 17th October and the live shows starting on 24th October.

The 2020 series also ran for nine weeks instead of the usual 13.

At this point it unclear if Strictly 2021 will follow the traditional September start and 13 week run, or whether a shorter series will be aired as in 2020, however Shirley Ballas has hinted that the show could return to the usual 13 episodes.

The head judge told celebrity website Cameo: “Just a little something: I heard they’re trying to do all thirteen episodes this year.

“Last time we had nine. We’re trying to get 13 shows on. I think they’re getting used to the Covid thing.”

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 judges?

It’s likely that Shirley Ballas will return as head judge with Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood joining her on the panel for another series.

It is hoped that Bruno Tonioli will be able to return for the next series, having missed out on the 2020 shows due to travel restrictions in place during the pandemic.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancers?

While there might have been a bit of a shake up with Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard leaving the show last year, there is often little change when it comes to the Strictly Come dancing professional dancers.

Oti Mabuse is likely to be back with the hope of continuing her winning streak, as well as other favourites including Janette Manrara, Gorka Marquez, Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk.

Who won the last series of Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 was a huge hit, giving fans some much-needed escapism and entertainment on their Saturday night.

The final saw EastEnders star Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey, Made in Chelsea’s Jaime Laing and singer HRVY all battle it out over the glitterball trophy.

In the end it was Bill Bailey and his dance partner Oti Mabuse who were crowned winners, making Oti the first Strictly professional dancer to win two years in a row.

We will update this article as and when new information is released about Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.