Anton has concerns

Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke has spoken out about filming the next series.

There has been many questions around this year’s instalment of the popular ballroom dancing show, as due to the coronavirus lockdown many film and TV productions across the world have halted filming.

And with the nature of Strictly Come Dancing meaning that strangers have to embrace each other to dance in a studio full of audience members, there has been much thought around how the show will go ahead this year.

One of the ideas that has been floated around by team members is that professional dancers and celebrity contestants could quarantine in a household together in order to go ahead with dancing as a couple.

But now professional dancer Anton Du Beke has opened up on why he thinks it might be difficult to film this year’s series of the BBC dancing competition if the team are having to quarantine together.

“Potentially, we will end up in a hotel for a couple of weeks or a month,” Anton revealed to HELLO! Magazine. “That’s what has been spoken about and has been provisionally pencilled in.

“Everything else is contingencies but we’re waiting for instructions and the situation is massively fluid at the moment so we will see what happens,” he continued.

Speaking about he thinks that this situation could be difficult, he continued, “It will be lovely to be with my Strictly family – they are terrific and I love them all – but without Hannah and the children will be difficult, especially after having all this time together.

“I’m hoping we’re not going to have to do it but we will wait and see.”

Let’s hope the team are able to sort something out so that we don’t have to wait too long to see our favourite dancers back on screen!