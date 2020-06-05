Fans hoping show will go ahead

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering a ban on family and friends for this year’s shows.

While show bosses have not yet confirmed whether the BBC dancing competition will definitely go ahead this year, the team have spoken out on the efforts they are making to try and make this year’s show happen.

Just days ago head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she is 99 per cent sure that the show will go ahead later this year, telling HELLO! Magazine, “Of course everything changes day-to-day but I have spoken to Strictly’s executive producer, and I am 99 per cent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

“We all realise that when the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour,” she continued, “it’s like going to Hollywood or Vegas and it’s something that the whole family can enjoy.

“It’s imperative that the show goes ahead so you can bet your trolley they are doing their best to get it on.”

However, it has now been revealed that even if the series does take place this year there will be major changes to it – especially when it comes to friends and family in the studio.

Throughout the years, the show’s presenters, judges, professional dancers and celebrity contestants have been able to invite guests to come and watch each show.

But it seems like that might be changing this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A source has revealed to the Sun that this will now not be allowed as they will need to be limiting the number of people in the studio.

“The studios are always jam packed,” said the source. “But because of the on-going pandemic, it’s going to have to stop.

“This year guests are being kept to an absolute minimum. There will be no entourages or endless guests anymore. Even the glam squads are getting the boot.”

We wonder what other changes will be coming…