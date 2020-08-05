Strictly Come Dancing set to make big change to live performances

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly set to make a big change to live music performances.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has been hit with a lot of changes since the team announced that the ballroom dancing show would be back on screen in the autumn.

And now it seems there’s more to come, as a source has revealed that there could be a big change to the upcoming series – this time surrounding live music performances.

The BBC competition has historically seen chart-topping musicians perform on stage on the Sunday evening results shows, however with strict rules being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this segment could be cancelled for the 2020 series.

And with live music performances up in the air, the Dave Arch’s resident band that accompanies all of the dances could be facing the same fate.

“Dave Arch and his band will be returning to the show but their roles will be modified to ensure they can perform safely,” an insider told The Sun.

“Rehearsals will start next month for them but it’s still not known what shape their input will take.

“Everyone is hoping they will be able to play live in the studio. But as with everything, it’s totally up in the air”.

As well as the live performance changes, the production team has also made changes to the schedule for this year, with a Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson saying in a statement, “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”