Strictly is coming back this autumn

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 bosses have denied that they’re worried about contestants dropping out of the show.

A source had previously claimed that prospective contestants may be more likely to take up lucrative pantomime roles than take part in Strictly Come Dancing, which could result in last-minute drop-outs for the show.

However, show bosses have now denied that, with a representative telling the MailOnline that this is untrue.

“This is all completely made up,” said a representative for the series.

It comes after an insider said to The Sun, “Lockdown has hit many celebrities very, very hard in the pocket. Like everyone else many of them haven’t been working at all.

“So, as lockdown lifts and work offers come in, they need to balance the opportunities with how much of their time it will take up.

“On Strictly it’s months of rehearsals, shows and then a tour the following year,” the source continued.

“The fear among Strictly bosses is that it’s really putting some of the people off they are approaching.

“Many are also holding out for the chance to do panto if the theatres are reopened”.

It comes just days after an insider revealed that there could be a big change coming to the series, with live music possibly banned from the upcoming shows.

Each Sunday night results episode usually sees a chart-topping artist sing while the show’s professional dancers perform a dance routine.

The change could also be implemented to the live Strictly Come Dancing music band, fronted by Dave Arch, which performs as contestants hit the dance floor.

“Dave Arch and his band will be returning to the show but their roles will be modified to ensure they can perform safely,” a source told The Sun.

“Rehearsals will start next month for them but it’s still not known what shape their input will take.

“Everyone is hoping they will be able to play live in the studio. But as with everything, it’s totally up in the air”.