Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly planning 'over 100 format changes' for the upcoming series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is going ahead but it is set to look a whole lot different to usual.

Show producers confirmed earlier this summer that the show would definitely be returning for a new series later this year, despite the coronavirus outbreak putting film and TV productions across the globe on hold.

However, when they made the announcement, they also revealed that the series would see some changes, with a BBC spokesperson saying, “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

And now more changes have been announced, with a source telling The Sun that show bosses are planning 100 new format changes.

“Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache,” an insider told the publication.

“The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible.

“Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

“The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed”.

It comes just days after a source revealed that live music shows could be axed, with performances being stopped during the usual Sunday evening results episode.

The fate of the Strictly Come Dancing band fronted by Dave Arch is also in the balance, with an insider telling The Sun, “Dave Arch and his band will be returning to the show but their roles will be modified to ensure they can perform safely.

“Rehearsals will start next month for them but it’s still not known what shape their input will take.

“Everyone is hoping they will be able to play live in the studio. But as with everything, it’s totally up in the air”.