Strictly Come Dancing to announce celebrity line up within a WEEK

Who will you have your money on?

The wait is finally over, because it has been revealed we will know which celebrities are joining Strictly Come Dancing 2020 by the end of the month.

After this year’s series was thrown into doubt after the coronavirus pandemic, speculation has been rife about who will be dancing on the show and, more to the point, if it will even be going ahead.

But after getting confirmation that the series will be airing this autumn – just with some changes to adhere to the latest guidance from the government – it seems it won’t be long before we know who will be battling it out to be added to the long list of Strictly Come Dancing winners.

The wait is almost over…

Entertainment Controller Kate Phillips, who is responsible for the BBC’s entertainment strategy and output of BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four, gave an update on the new series of Strictly at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival.

“Strictly is probably, I’d say, the question we get asked more than any other show. I can say it absolutely is coming back, it is slightly shorter run but – apart from that – I don’t think it will be a lesser show at all.

“If anything, I think it will be rather special this series. I think there will be heightened emotions as part, I think a lot of dances will have a real poignancy.

“The pros have all been isolating together for the last couple of weeks, so they are now rehearsing together for the big dance numbers. It just looks so good seeing them dance.

“We’ll announce the celebrity line-up at the end of this month, we’re planning that now but they are all on board and very excited.

“We are having to adapt, the set is having to be altered, we are not quite sure at this stage how much audience we will be able to have in and we have to look at Dave Arch and his band, and how hair and make-up and costume will work backstage.

“It’s probably the hardest show to do in the current circumstances, but I think BBC Studios have really risen to the challenge.”

Strictly is set to return for the new series on BBC One this autumn. See our TV Guide for full listings.