Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special ‘not worth’ airing this year

Strictly Come Dancing could see big change in its winter schedule this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 might not see a Christmas special.

Against all odds, this year’s series of the BBC dancing competition will still be going ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown that was implemented throughout the country.

However, the Christmas special might not be so lucky…

With fans desperate for as much Strictly content as possible, the annual Christmas Day broadcast has always been a welcome addition to the day’s festive activities.

But a source has now revealed that viewers could be in for disappoint this December 25th, as the special may be axed because of the coronavirus restrictions.

“Usually, filming the Christmas special only takes a few days,” an insider told the Daily Star.

“But to do it under the current guidelines would mean quarantining celebs for two weeks beforehand. It’s just not worth it for one episode.”

There has already been much speculation around how Strictly will go ahead this year with social distancing measures in place, with rumours that both professional dancers and celebrity contestants may have to quarantine before filming, with some suggesting that dancing couples may have to isolate together.

“We’re looking at how that would work,” BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore told The Times. “Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task”.

It comes as the production team confirmed that they would be returning with a series for this year, with a spokesperson for the show revealing in a statement, “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”