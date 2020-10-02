Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY confirms he has coronavirus

HRVY is still expected to take part in the series, which begins later this month

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant HRVY has confirmed reports that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old You Tube star posted on Twitter that he was now self-isolating. He’s since been flooded with messages from fans wishing him well.

HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) tweeted: “Hi, wasn’t gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story’s out, I have coronavirus, I’m all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days. Already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik toks.”

HRVY wrote in an Instagram post to his 4.5 million followers: “It proves us youngsters can get it [coronavrius[ without even realising.”

A BBC spokesman told BBC News: “We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

HRVY is still thought to be taking part in the series and he should hopefully be fine to take part in the launch show. That will be filmed ahead of its broadcast date on October 17th. The live shows of Strictly will then kick off on October 24th.

HRVY will join Maisie Smith, Caroline Quentin, Max George, Jason Bell, Nicola Adams, Ranvir Singh, Clara Amfo, Bill Bailey, JJ Chalmers, Jamie Laing, and Jacqui Smith on the dance floor. EastEnders star Maisie remains the big favourite to win the competition. Bill Bailey and Jacqui Smith, meanwhile, have been given next to no chance by the bookies.

Talking about being on the show, HRVY previously said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year. I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 on Saturday 17th October.