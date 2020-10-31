Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced they're seeing things...

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing has left fans baffled after an unexpected visitor was spotted during Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse’s dance.

As the pair showed off their fancy footwork while dancing the quickstep, fans were left impressed by Bill’s brilliant dancing.

But it was right at the end of the dance that an elephant was seen joining them on the dance floor, leaving fans baffled.

But while the wild animal was brought to our screens by special computer-generated imagery, some fans were left wondering if the elephant could be real.

Viewers took to social media to share their shock at seeing an elephant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Real or fake?

Most fans knew that the animal was created using special effects…

But some fans were convinced that Bill and Motsi’s new friend could be real…

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing’s spin off show, It Takes Two earlier this week, comedian Bill admitted his version of the quickstep would be a little bit different…

“There is an animal theme, there is a bit of a Doctor Dolittle vibe going on.

“There will be some animals featuring in the dance, I don’t quite know what form at this stage.

“We will be dancing around them, and there will be an animal vibe to it.”

Who will be first to leave?

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing saw all twelve celebrities take to the dance floor, battling for their place in next weekend’s live show.

For the first time this series, someone will be going home in tomorrow night’s results show at 7.15pm.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 7.25pm on Saturday evenings on BBC One, with the results show on Sunday nights at 7.15pm, also on BBC One.

See our TV Guide for more listings.