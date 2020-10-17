Strictly Come Dancing is back in all it's sparkly glory...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is finally here, and after all that waiting for the new series to start, tonight’s launch show definitely didn’t disappoint.

While Strictly Come Dancing might look a little different this year as a result of social distancing and ‘bubbles’ being formed, the glitz and glamour that the show brings to Saturday night’s is still very much there.

And fans couldn’t be happier to see the sequins and sparkle back on their screens… with everyone agreeing that a bit of Strictly magic is what we all need right now.

Let the fun begin…

Tonight’s launch show saw the 12 celebrities get paired up with their professional dance partners, while also giving us a little hint about what to expect from them over coming weeks.

As well as the usual introductions to the famous faces to help us get to know them, we also saw them take part in their first group dance.

The show ended with everyone taking to the Strictly dance floor for the first time this series, and fans loved every moment…

What are the Strictly pairings for 2020?

The first to be aired up was actress Caroline Quentin, who will be dancing with Johannes Radebe.

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will be hitting the dance floor with Aljaz Skorjanec while Good Morning Britain presenter, Ranvir Singh, will dance up a storm with Giovanni Pernice.

Pop star HRVY is dancing with Janette Manrara, while former NFL player Jason Bell is paired with Luba Mushtuk.

Jamie Laing is back for a second attempt at Strictly after getting injured in the launch show last year, and this time he is partnered with Karen Hauer.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will make Strictly history by being the first same sex couple.

While politician Jacqui Smith has been paired with Anton du Beke.

EastEnders and favourite to win, Maisie Smith, will be showing off her dancing skills with Gorka Marquez, and JJ Chalmers is dancing with Amy Dowden.

Fans were very excited on social media to see Bill Bailey paired with last year’s winner Oti Mabuse, while singer Max George has been matched with Diane Buswell.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One at 7.25pm