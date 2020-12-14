Strictly Come Dancing fans feel ‘robbed’ of seeing THIS highlight of 2020

Strictly Come Dancing fans are missing out on one dance in particular...

Strictly Come Dancing fans have shared their upset after Ranvir Singh and her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice were voted out of the competition last night.

The pair found themselves in the dance off against Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer, and sadly the judges voted for Ranvir to leave, denying her a place in the 2020 final.

But it’s not just the fact Ranvir hasn’t got to the final four that has got fans upset – it is also the fact we’ll now never see her Couple’s Choice dance.

The Couples Choice dance is one of the highlights for fans, where the celebrities and their dance partners get to show off their own personal dancing style without the rules and regulations that come with other dance types.

With Ranvir now out of the competition, fans are upset that she will never have the chance to show off her and Giovanni’s trademark dance…

The final four

The live final, set to air on Saturday 19th December at 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) will now see Jamie and his partner, Karen, taking on the other three remaining couples.

Along with Jamie and Karen, Maisie and Gorka, HRVY and Janette, and Bill and Oti will each be dancing three dances.

With Bill and Oti, plus HRVY and Janette, all managing to stay out of the dance off for the entire series, it seems they are in the running for that glitter ball trophy.

But while Maisie has found herself in the dance off twice, she has managed to top the leaderboard, earning 50 our of 60 for her two dances in the semi finals.

With so much talent on the dance floor, it seems first place position could be anyones for the taking.

The Strictly Come Dancing live final airs this Saturday at 6pm on BBC One.