Strictly Come Dancing fans spotted someone very special on the show last night...

Strictly Come Dancing fans were surprised to see Prince Harry on their screens last night supporting friend JJ Chalmers.

The Duke of Sussex made his first TV appearance since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will already know that JJ served in the Royal Marines in Afghanistan where he was injured in a bomb blast.

JJ then went on to compete in the Invictus Games, which were created by Prince Harry.

Since then the pair have become firm friends, with JJ and his wife Kornelia being invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

A royal visitor

Last night Harry made a surprise appearance via video link up as JJ and his dance partner Amy Dowden trained for the jive.

The pair were training in their dance studio as Amy surprised JJ with a video chat with Prince Harry, and he couldn’t have been happier to see his friend on the computer screen.

Prince Harry said: “When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself.

“But then to see you shine through Invictus and to be yourself again, that was the start on an amazing journey.”

As Amy and JJ gave Prince Harry a sneaky preview of their jive, Harry added: “I’m genuinely proud. You’re not a dancer, but are proving that you can actually do whatever you put your mind to, which is amazing.”

Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing also saw Anton du Beke make his debut as a Strictly judge.

Anton was stepping in for Motsi Mabuse in her absence while she self isolates after a trip to Germany.

The show continues tonight for the Sunday night results show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 airs on Saturday nights at 7.15pm and Sunday nights at 7.25pm on BBC One.